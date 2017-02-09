India-spec Skoda Octavia Black edition details revealed

Only 100 units of the special edition Octavia will be made; will be available only on the fully-loaded Style Plus variant.

1
photo
India-spec Skoda Octavia Black edition details revealed
By Hari Menon on Feb 9, 2017

Skoda’s executive sedan, the Octavia, will arrive in a facelifted avatar sometime during mid-2017. Before that, the carmaker has planned a swansong ‘Black’ edition for the outgoing model, which it has officially teased on its website.

Just like we had earlier brought you details of this special edition, here’s all that sets it apart from the standard Octavia. Available only on the fully-loaded Style Plus variant, the Octavia Black edition will come with sporty styling bits like blacked-out alloy wheels, wing mirror housings and front grille and a rear spoiler. The interior of the car, however, will remain unchanged from that of the Style Plus versions.

Mechanically too the Black Edition is the same as the Octavia, with the fully loaded variants available in both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol car has a 180hp 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine that comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the diesel model gets a 143hp 2.0-litre motor that’s paired to a six-speed dual-clutch auto ‘box.   

Only 100 units of the Octavia Black edition will be made and are expected to cost anywhere between Rs 20,000-60,000 more than the standard Style Plus variants. The standard Style Plus variant is priced at Rs 21.5 lakh for the petrol and Rs 23.1 lakh for the diesel (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Besides this special-edition Octavia, Skoda is also likely to bring in a limited-run Monte Carlo edition for its Rapid sedan. 

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  skoda octavia black edition, octavia black edition, skoda octavia, octavia black edition details
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Maruti Baleno RS 1.0 India launch on March 3, 2017
India-spec Baleno RS will be powered by a detuned 102hp, 1.0-litre,...
12 minutes ago   1 picture
India-spec Skoda Octavia Black edition details revealed
Only 100 units of the special edition Octavia will be made; will be...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Tata Tigor compact sedan teased
Referred to as the Kite 5 until now, the upcoming Tigor compact sedan will...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Aprilia SR150 Race launch today
SR150 Race to get Moto GP-inspired graphics along with red cosmetic bits.
2 hours ago   1 picture
Bugatti Veyron designer and Skoda design chief Jozef Kaban moves to BMW
The Slovakian will join BMW as head of design operations, while his...
4 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  53%
TOTAL VOTES: 1566

Vote now
View previous Polls »