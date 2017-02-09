India-spec Skoda Octavia Black edition details revealed

Skoda’s executive sedan, the Octavia, will arrive in a facelifted avatar sometime during mid-2017. Before that, the carmaker has planned a swansong ‘Black’ edition for the outgoing model, which it has officially teased on its website.

Just like we had earlier brought you details of this special edition, here’s all that sets it apart from the standard Octavia. Available only on the fully-loaded Style Plus variant, the Octavia Black edition will come with sporty styling bits like blacked-out alloy wheels, wing mirror housings and front grille and a rear spoiler. The interior of the car, however, will remain unchanged from that of the Style Plus versions.

Mechanically too the Black Edition is the same as the Octavia, with the fully loaded variants available in both petrol and diesel versions. The petrol car has a 180hp 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine that comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the diesel model gets a 143hp 2.0-litre motor that’s paired to a six-speed dual-clutch auto ‘box.

Only 100 units of the Octavia Black edition will be made and are expected to cost anywhere between Rs 20,000-60,000 more than the standard Style Plus variants. The standard Style Plus variant is priced at Rs 21.5 lakh for the petrol and Rs 23.1 lakh for the diesel (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Besides this special-edition Octavia, Skoda is also likely to bring in a limited-run Monte Carlo edition for its Rapid sedan.

