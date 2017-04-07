India-spec Nissan Kicks: 5 things to know

Here is a look at what you can expect from the Nissan Kicks crossover.

India-spec Nissan Kicks: 5 things to know

India-spec Nissan Kicks to have similar styling but will be based on the M0 platform.

By Jaiveer Mehra on Apr 7, 2017

Since its arrival in India, Nissan has seen only mediocre performance on the whole. In the hatchback and mid-size sedan segments, it couldn’t successfully break into the stronghold of players such as Maruti and Hyundai, while in the SUV segment, the Terrano could never emulate the success of its sister model, the Renault Duster.

Now Nissan has seemingly turned its eyes towards a more premium segment in the hopes of boosting its brand image in the market. The carmaker is eyeing the launch of the new Kicks SUV, revealed internationally last year, to change its fortunes in the Indian market. The SUV headed for this market however is set to be a completely different beast compared to its international counterpart despite sharing the same body.

Shares upcoming Renault Kaptur platform
While the international model is based on Nissan’s versatile V-platform, the model headed to India will share its underpinnings with the Duster and the Lodgy, and by extension, the upcoming Kaptur and the Terrano as well. The Indian SUV will be based on the proven M0 platform with the aim of keeping the model’s pricing competitive through heavy localisation.

Shares engines with the Terrano
Along with the platform, the Kicks is set to also share the engines as well with fellow alliance member Renault. This means that we can expect the 1.6-litre petrol and the tried and tested 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine to make their way under the hood of Nissan’s latest SUV, but with a bump-up in power and torque.

Shares Brazilian Kicks' styling
Unlike the previous Nissan models, which have shared styling with equivalent Renault models, the Kicks is set to get its own distinctive body shell. The Indian Kicks will borrow its styling from its international sibling to better set it apart from the upcoming Renault Kaptur and give the SUV an identity of its own.

To be Positioned above the Terrano
The Kicks will be Nissan’s equivalent to the Renault Kaptur and will sit above the current Terrano but below premium soft-roaders such as the Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Hexa. We can expect Nissan to also provide a healthy list of equipment on the Kicks to go with its premium image as well.

Nissan's ambitious plans with the Kicks
Nissan has set itself an ambitious target of selling 30,000 Kicks in its first full year of production, with an additional 20,000 units headed for countries around the world.

India-spec Nissan Kicks to have similar styling but will be based on the M0 platform.
