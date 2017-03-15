India-spec new BMW 5-series: 5 things to know

India-spec new BMW 5-series: 5 things to know
The current-gen 5-series was quite luxurious and comfortable but wasn’t really a driver’s car with thoroughbred BMW DNA. The next-gen car promises to change that, making it the most fun to drive 5 in years. It is smarter, sharper and better-equipped, making it a compelling luxury sedan. Here’s what else you need to know:

 

1. It will come with three engine options:
The new 5 promises to meet BMW standards of performance with plenty of power available in all variants. The car will come to India with three engine options – the 256hp straight-six diesel (530d), the 190hp four-cylinder diesel (520d) and the 252hp four-cylinder petrol (530i).

2. It’s tech-laden:
The new 5-series also gets plenty of tech from the 7-series which includes gesture control, a lot more touch controls, fully-digital instrument cluster, adaptive driving modes, a high resolution infotainment screen, the latest iDrive system, a smartphone-like key and a remote parking function where the driver stands outside the car and guides the car forward.

3. Comfort levels are up too:
The new 5-series is covered in high-quality genuine leather, unlike some of its competition, and fitted with comfortable, supportive seats in the front and back. The front seats get seat memory while the rear seat offers ample support, space and comfort.

4. You get a spare tyre:
BMW has decided to tuck a space-saver tyre under the boot floor for the India car, thus making the car more suitable for highway use in case you get a tyre puncture. And what’s nice is that the enclosure is well designed and nicely configured.

5. Expect Rs 50 lakh-plus price tag:
The new 5-series will only be launched in June or July this year, so there is no official word on the price. But we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 52-65 lakh (ex-showroom) with the 530i being the most affordable car in the range.

