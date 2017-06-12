India-spec Jeep Compass details revealed

All-new, made-in-India Compass to launch around August; will come with two engine options; expected price Rs 18-25 lakh.

Jeep has revealed additional details of its new SUV, the Compass which is slated to launch in August this year. The carmaker had showcased the SUV back in April.



Equipment and features

The Compass will be offered in India in three variants – Sport, Latitude and Limited. The primary differences between the variants will be in seating surfaces, choice of paint shades and interior trim bits, along with varying alloy wheel design and sizes. Higher variants of the Compass will come with a 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system; this system will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sources tell us that Jeep will not compromise on the interior quality of the Compass sold in India and the models will have exactly the same levels of fit and finish as the ones that will be exported. All Jeep Compass variants in India will feature a 60:40 split rear seats. Jeep will offer the Compass with six airbags on the top variant. Lesser trims will come with two front airbags as standard. Additional safety features on offer include a reverse camera with sensors, along with the usual safety equipment like ABS, ESP, electronic roll-over mitigation and hill-start assist.

Jeep Compass exteriors



On the outside, the new Compass looks like a mini Grand Cherokee. To begin with, the profile is more square than sporty, setting it apart from the crowd. There is an air of sophistication in the manner in which the body and the roof integrate towards the rear, and the chrome lining that loops around looks quite upmarket too. Up front, you get the familiar Jeep seven-slot grille and headlight combo; the Jeep's typically squared-off wheel arches stand out too. The Compass also gets LED elements in the headlamps and tail-lamps. Five exterior paint shades will be offered for the India-spec Compass.

Built on the same platform as the Renegade (small, wide 4x4), the Compass, however, features a longer wheelbase for greater space on the inside and a mildly altered suspension system. The SUV gets frequency selective damping, which automatically alters the dampers for rough roads and corners, and an electric handbrake as well.

Jeep Compass interior



On the inside, you get the feel of a much larger SUV. The design is pretty conventional – you get a traditional instrument panel, a clearly defined centre console, and the large steering is shared with other Jeep SUVs and, hence, is full of buttons and controls. The top part of the centre console features a 7.0-inch touchscreen, with two vents flanking it on each side. The layer below that has the air conditioning controls, and the four-wheel-drive controls and gear lever are positioned below that.

The Compass for the Indian market gets a two-tone interior in some variants and plenty of metal brightwork or bracketing that will help give it an upmarket look, and it will need that. Unique features include a Terrain Select dial and a smaller 3.5-inch driver information display. Plastic quality is impressive in places, similar to that in larger Jeeps. It appears to be tough and hard-wearing, which is important for the Jeep’s positioning, and bits like the central console are built better too. The Compass for India will come with a soft-touch dashboard and dual zone climate control. What the Compass has in abundance is excellent seat comfort. Being a global SUV, which will also have to service markets like the US and Europe, the front seats are more than ample with loads of thigh and back support. Higher variants will get leather seats as standard. Rear seat passengers also have it good. Ingress is quite effortless, the seat is placed at the perfect height, and back support is very good. There's even a bit of surplus legroom. Headroom though could be a bit tight at the back for passengers taller than six feet. The Compass in India, however, won't get a sunroof, however, all season tyres will be standard on higher trims.

