India-spec 2017 Mercedes E-class LWB details revealed

We bring you exclusive details of features and specifications of the India-bound new E-Class LWB which will be launched on February 28.

Share Tweet 288 views

2017 Mercedes E-Class: What’s new?

Mercedes has chosen to focus on the chauffeur-driven customer with the introduction of the all-new long-wheelbase E-class on February 28. To up the luxury ante even further, Mercedes Benz has specced the new E-class with many new features including reclining rear seats, front and rear seat memory function, 64-colour ambient lighting, air suspension (only on 350d), COMAND online and automatic parking.

Surprisingly, the S-class-esque 12.3-inch screen instrumentation panel, however, won’t make it to the Indian version of the new E-class which will be equipped with a seven-inch multi-function display (MFD) with twin dials.

Engine and transmission

At the time of launch, the new E will sport two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol developing 184hp and 300Nm of torque (this engine is also found on the C-class), and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel developing 258hp, similar to the engine on the current E-class. The new E-class LWB will also get Merc’s new 9G-Tronic transmission which is already on the C-class, GLC, GLE and GLS.

Interior

The interior of the new E-class will be available in two trims, Avantgarde (E200) and Exclusive (E350 d). Both models will feature black or beige interiors. The seat upholstery is made from Artico (faux) leather and is available in black or beige options as well.

The new E-class will also feature the latest S-class-like COMAND Online infotainment system with a high resolution 7-inch display. The audio system is also very high-specced – a 13-speaker 590W Burmester sound system. All this can be controlled via a touchpad controller that helps the driver control the infotainment system.

Parking has now become simpler in the new E-class as it will get Merc’s reversing system that comes with all-around cameras. The cabin temperature can be controlled via a three-zone climate control system. Other convenience features include a panoramic sunroof, electric sunblinds for the rear windows.

The new E-class comes equipped with seven airbags and Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-safe system.

The E-class has always been one of Mercedes-Benz’s cornerstones of success in India, and it will be interesting to see how the company’s gamble with the new LWB E-class plays out. The hotly contested executive luxury segment has seen a lot of movement lately with the launch of the Jaguar XF and Volvo S90, and the impending launch of the new generation BMW 5-series as well.

2017 Mercedes E-Class LWB photo gallery

Share Tweet 288 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus