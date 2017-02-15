India bound Renault Kaptur: 5 things to know

The Kaptur is based on the Duster platform; will get a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Duster set the cash registers ringing for Renault India when it was launched in 2011, but its larger SUV, the Koleos failed to entice buyers in our market. Hence, this time, for its SUV placed above the Duster, Renault has created the Kaptur. The name sounds familiar as Renault sells a model with a similar-sounding name in Europe, but it’s spelt with the letter ‘C’ – Captur. It even looks quite similar to the European Captur, but that’s where it all ends. While the Captur is based on the Clio’s platform, the Kaptur is a crossover made using the Duster platform, specifically keeping developing nations in mind.

Renault revealed the Kaptur for international markets some time back and it’s looking quite positive. We are eagerly waiting to have a go at it when it’s launched, but you need not wait to know more about it. Here’s a list of five things that you should know about the upcoming Renault Kaptur.

Family lineage

The Kaptur will be built on the versatile BO platform which also underpins the Duster. Renault has achieved high levels of localisation with this platform in India which will help keep the costs in check. There seems to be minimal tweaks to its chassis as the dimensions are similar to that of the Duster’s, which means it will have similar levels of space inside the cabin.

More power

In Russia, the Kaptur will get a choice of two petrol engines – 1.6- and 2.0-litre. For India, though, Renault is expected to continue with the tried-and-tested powertrains – the 1.6-litre petrol and the ubiquitous 1.5-litre K9K motor – but with the motors tweaked to output more power and torque.

Space for seven

While the Kaptur internationally is offered as a strict five-seater, for India, Renault is expected to give the model an extra row of seats, taking the number of seats to seven. This will allow the model to better rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the recently launched Tata Hexa.

Upmarket fight

In terms of pricing, the Kaptur is likely to be positioned between the popular small SUV segment and the more premium soft-roader segment. Its direct rival is the Mahindra XUV500, with the Nissan Kicks expected to join the fray by end-2017. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some time to go

The Kaptur has already been on sale in Russia and in some South American markets. Renault has started testing the Kaptur for Indian markets in recent months, with a planned market launch expected towards the end of the year.



