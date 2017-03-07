India-bound new BMW 5-series to get remote parking

Tech on offer to include gesture control for the iDrive system and touch-operated functions for systems such as the climate control unit.

Share Tweet 40 views

BMW is set to offer a plethora of tech on board its all-new 5-series when the model rolls into showrooms over the summer months.

Based on the same platform as the 7-series, the new 5-series also shares the family looks with BMW’s range-topping sedan. It also features a host of tech from the said model as well. As with the new 7, the all-new 5-series is also set to be offered with BMW’s gesture control technology for the infotainment system, along with touch controls for systems such as the climate control.

An important feature, though, is set to be the car’s remote parking function which allows you to remote-pilot the car in and out of parking spaces without requiring to actually be inside the car. You can, for example, pull your car out from a parking lot without actually getting in. To do this, you need to start the car from the touchscreen-equipped smart key (Display Key). The first step involves establishing a connection between the car and the key. Then you hit a button to start the engine. As if this isn’t freaky enough, the car then can be moved by sliding your finger forward on the key screen. The car first straightens itself out with a big steering motion, and then comes rolling out to meet you.

The car for India, though, is also expected to get some India-specific bits such as a modified boot to house a space saver spare tyre rather than having it rest strapped down on the boot floor.

The new 5-series is expected to launch in India sometime in June-July, with prices expected to be in the region of Rs 53-65 lakh. The new 5-series is expected to be offered in petrol and diesel guise with the choice of the automaker’s four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines alongside a range-topping in-line six-cylinder diesel model.



New BMW 5-series image gallery

Share Tweet 40 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus