India-bound Lexus ES300h: What to expect

Here is what you can expect from Lexus’ first India-bound sedan, the ES300h.

Based on the high-selling Toyota Camry, the ES300h is set to be Lexus’ entry-level sedan in the country and the only sedan to go on sale at the time of launch. Targeted at the chauffeur-driven, the ES300h will go on sale as a hybrid only and is likely to become the first Lexus to be assembled locally in the future.

Here is a look at what you can expect from the sedan:

Engine

Under the hood, the sedan will be powered by a familiar 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 200hp. Power will be channeled to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox. In India, the locally assembled Camry hybrid uses the same setup and that could make it easier for Lexus to locally assemble its sedan.

Interiors

The ES300 will feature a more upmarket interior than the Camry along with more space thanks to a longer wheelbase – 2,819mm as against 2,775mm. The cabin will come finished in leather with wood trim inserts and Lexus could offer a choice of upholstery colours for the car as well.

Equipment

The ES300 will also be offered with a long list of equipment with standard features set to include a powered sunroof, infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, satellite navigation (likely to be omitted in early models), reverse camera, electric-adjust front seats and an eight-speaker audio system. Lexus could also offer a list of individual options to add as per customer’s request and that could include heated steering, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and bi-LED headlamps. Also provided could be add-on kits including multiple features not available as a standalone.

Expected price

The ES300 will be an import and is expected to be priced over Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be the most affordable model in Lexus’ line-up, with prices expected to drop once local assembly starts. Local assembly will also allow the car to benefit under the FAME scheme.

