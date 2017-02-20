India-bound Honda Civic: 5 things to know

The tenth-gen Civic gets all-new design, improved chassis and a new set of engines. Here’s all you need to know.

The Honda Civic is set to make a comeback in India with a launch expected towards the end of the year. Set to fill the gap between the recently facelifted Honda City and the new Honda Accord Hybrid, the Civic is a part of Honda’s plan to refocus on the premium segments following the launch of a slew of updated and new volume- segment models.

Here is what you need to know about the all-new India-bound Honda Civic:

1. Tenth-generation Civic globally

Honda sold the eighth-generation Civic in India from 2006, but the model was discontinued in 2013 as, without a crucial diesel engine option, it was overtaken by rivals in a segment that was on a decline. However, the carmaker is likely to relaunch the brand in India with the facelift of the tenth-generation Civic that made its global debut in 2015.

2. All-new design

The design of the new Civic is a big departure from earlier models, with a very pronounced coupé-like roofline and a notchback rear section. It sports a bold chrome bar across the grille and LED accents. Much like its predecessors, this Civic carries an edgy and futuristic look. Additionally, the fresh and clean design of the interior, featuring metallic highlights, is likely to impress Indian customers.

3. Improved chassis

Honda claims that the new Civic uses the most sophisticated chassis in the nameplate’s history. An infusion of ultra high-strength steel has improved torsional rigidity by a massive 25 percent. And, if the last Civic we had in India is anything to go by, that means this one will surely be excellent to drive.

4. Petrol and diesel engine options likely

While the Civic in international markets are offered with a myriad of engines from a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol to a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine, for India, Honda is expected to bring the car with the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Also likely could be Honda’s 120hp 1.6-litre diesel engine on sale in international markets.

5. Stiff competition expected

When it comes to India, the new Civic will likely carry a price tag in the region of Rs 16-20 lakh. As before, that puts it up against its age-old rival, the Toyota Corolla, as well as others like the Skoda Octavia, Chevrolet Cruze, VW Jetta and the new Hyundai Elantra.

