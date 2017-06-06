Hyundai Kona exterior design revealed in official images

The all-new crossover bears little resemblance to other Hyundai cars on sale internationally; shares underpinnings with the i20.

Jun 6, 2017

Hyundai is set to debut an all-new crossover later this month in the form of the Kona. The new crossover is expected to be positioned below the Tucson in developed markets and will share its underpinnings with the i20.

In terms of design, the Kona is quite a departure from the regular Hyundai range. The car has a few 'Hyundai' elements like the trapezoidal grille, and the two-piece horizontal tail lamps.

Hyundai's newest crossover is set to go up against the Nissan Juke and features a similar funky style. The front headlamp is split, with slim high-set LED units under the edge of the bonnet and larger projector units lower down on the front bumper.

From the sides, the SUV has a coupe-like profile with a receding roofline ending with an integrated spoiler on the tailgate. It also features large squared-up wheel arches with thick cladding and prominent creases running down the doors. The model will also be available in dual-tone colours, with the roof and the A- and B-pillars finished in black.

The rear too features a split tail-lamp setup, with slim brake lights located on the tailgate and the turn indicators positioned lower down in prominent inserts on the rear bumper. Finishing up the crossover looks is plenty of body cladding, faux skid plates and black-finished roof rails.

The Kona is expected to borrow its powertrains from the recently-unveiled i30 hatchback sold internationally, which includes a 1.0-litre and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, alongside a 1.6-litre diesel mill. Hyundai has gone so far as to call the Kona a 'true SUV' suggesting that it could be sold with the option of a four-wheel-drive system.

For India, Hyundai is planning to launch a slew of new and updated models ranging from hatchbacks to SUVs. However, as it stands, the Kona is not a part of these plans and the automaker is yet to comment on an India launch of its latest crossover.

