Hyundai Ioniq plug-in makes Geneva debut

The Ioniq PHEV is powered by a 105hp 1.6-litre GDI direct-injection petrol engine mated to a 56hp electric motor.

Hyundai Ioniq plug-in makes Geneva debut
Mar 11, 2017

Hyundai has launched the Ioniq plug-in (PHEV) model at the Geneva motor show, completing the carmaker’s Ioniq line-up which also consists of hybrid and full-electric variants.

The Ioniq PHEV uses a 105hp 1.6-litre GDI direct-injection petrol engine that's mated to a 56hp electric motor. The motor is powered by a 8.9kWh lithium-ion polymer battery to enable 63km of pure electric driving.

With a claimed thermal efficiency of 40 percent, the Ioniq hybrid conveniently matches its arch-rival, the Toyota Prius. This efficiency is possible thanks to the combustion engine's use of optimised cooling and a 200 bar six-point direct fuel injection system, while the electric motor benefits from declination coils that allow it to work with a claimed 95 percent efficiency.

Drive is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission that's been optimised to offer as much as 97.5 percent efficiency – another class-leading feature, according to Hyundai.

While all three models of the Ioniq look broadly similar, the two hybrid versions have blue trim accent colours, and the electric model gets copper accents.

Last year, it was reported that Hyundai is considering the Ioniq plug-in hybrid version for India.

Take a look at the other cars present at the Geneva motor show 2017 in our image gallery.

