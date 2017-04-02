Hyundai Ioniq India launch at Auto Expo 2018

The Ioniq will be locally assembled in India. Hyundai aiming to price it at Rs 25 lakh.

Back in August last year, we reported that Hyundai is considering on bringing its Ioniq hybrid car to India. We have now received confirmation from Mr. Y.K. Koo, MD and CEO Hyundai Motor India that this model will come to the Indian market next year and will launch at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018 in February next year. Mr. Koo said, "With the Ioniq, Hyundai wants to showcase its product technology in India and it will launch at the Auto Expo 2018 in Delhi".

Unveiled in early 2016, Hyundai’s zero emissions Ioniq platform is available with three distinct electrified powertrains – hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric. Out of these, Hyundai is considering the Ioniq plug-in hybrid version for India with an estimated all-electric range of over 50km, powered by an 8.9kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. The Ioniq’s estimated 45kW (60hp) electric motor is coupled with the 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 105hp and 147Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Ioniq has a hatch-like profile similar to the Toyota Prius, wearing Hyundai’s fluidic exterior design. It's front is characterised by Hyundai’s signature hexagonal grille and vertical C-shaped LED daytime running lights. It also features an integrated charging portal into the left front fender for the lithium-ion polymer battery and model-specific 16” alloy wheels.

Interiors of the Ioniq get an all-black theme with matte-silver highlights. Hyundai has used environment-friendly material inside the cabin. It also features a high-definition 7.0-inch 1280 x 720p resolution TFT information cluster that displays data like the speedometer, drive mode and fuel level.

The Ioniq in India will rival the likes of the recently launched Toyota Prius. Like other locally-assembled hybrids sold in India, the Ioniq will also qualify for the incentive to manufacturers under the Government of India's FAME scheme.

Hyundai Ioniq image gallery

