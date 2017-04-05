Hyundai i20 to get more features

Hyundai to add dual-tone exterior and interior colour options to the i20; top variant to get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

Hyundai is planning to introduce a mildly updated i20 hatchback in the Indian market. The refreshed i20 will get a new Marina Blue shade, along with two new dual-tone exterior colour options – Passion Red and Polar White – with both getting the black roof treatment. On the inside, the i20 will get all-black interiors with contrasting orange inserts. The top Asta (O) variant will get a revised 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system – that recently debuted in the facelifted Grand i10 – and offer additional smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink with smartphone navigation and voice recognition.

Apart from the mentioned changes, the i20 will remain largely the same and will continue to be offered with features like six airbags, auto headlamps, keyless entry, tilt-telescopic steering adjust and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The engine options will also be carried over and include the 1.2 Kappa dual VTVT petrol paired with a five-speed manual, a 1.4 dual VTVT petrol with a four-speed automatic and a 1.4 U2 CRDi diesel with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Ever since its launch in August 2015, the i20 has been one of the top 10 best-sellers in India with over 3,00,000 units sold. Its stylish looks, refined performance, premium interiors and a long list of features have always kept buyers spellbound with the Korean carmaker’s premium hatchback.

Competition to the Hyundai i20 Elite includes the Maruti Baleno, the Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

