Hyundai FE Fuel Cell concept previews future SUV

The concept uses Hyundai’s newly-developed fourth-gen hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

The Hyundai FE (Future Eco) Fuel Cell concept has been revealed at the Geneva motor show, previewing a production model that is due for launch in international markets next year.

The concept uses Hyundai’s new fourth-generation hydrogen fuel-cell technology, which the company claims is 20 percent lighter and 10 percent more efficient than the system currently uses in the ix35 Fuel Cell. The power density is also 30 percent higher than that of the ix35’s, giving the concept a range of 800km.

With a design inspired by nature and water, the concept has a smooth body that’s been crafted for aerodynamic efficiency and features a slim upper section. Door handles are located in the middle of the car, suggesting the rear doors open in a suicide fashion to improve access to the back.

Inside, there’s a widescreen display that stretches from behind the steering wheel to the dashboard’s centre, showing powertrain and journey information. There’s also a screen on the car’s centre console, with a touchpad behind for control.

A removable battery is provided with the car to charge external devices, and an electric scooter is stored in the boot.

Vice chairman of Hyundai Woong Chul Yang said, “Hyundai Motor has a heritage of building innovative, fuel-efficient vehicles that advance the automotive industry’s environmental progress. Our FE Fuel Cell concept is an important evolution of our pioneering hydrogen leadership, and moves us closer to our vision for a ‘Hydrogen Society’, where transportation is clean, efficient and enhances the lives of our customers.”

Hyundai said its FE Fuel Cell concept emphasises its intentions to produce 14 more low-emission vehicles between now and 2020. This point was furthered by the launch of the plug-in Ioniq at Geneva,which joins hybrid and electric variants.

Take a look at the other cars present at the Geneva motor show 2017 in our image gallery.

