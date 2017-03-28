Hyundai Creta to get minor tweaks and a new dual-tone variant

The new Creta variant to be based on SX+ trim; 7.0 inch infotainment system will be updated.

2
photos
By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 28, 2017

Hyundai has plans to launch a new dual-tone variant of the Creta along with updating the SUV’s 7.0-inch touchscreen system in the other variants. The base diesel E variant will be discontinued.

As per the brochure, the SUV is set to be offered with a dual-tone red and black or a white and black exterior colour option. The new variant though, is likely to be offered on the SX+ trim level and be available with either the 1.6-litre petrol or 1.6-litre diesel engine mated to the six-speed manual only. The automatic will not be offered in the new variant.

As per details, the dual-tone Creta is expected to upholstery that's different from the other variants, along with offering added equipment over the standard SX+ manual such as 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (currently offered only on the SX+ automatic and SX(O) as standard).

Apart from introducing the new variant, Hyundai plans on updating the SUV's 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto MirrorLink connectivity, and an Arkamys Sound Mood audio system.

Another interesting update is that the 1.4-litre diesel is not expected to be offered on the base E variant and instead will be offered from the E+ trim level. The E+ diesel though will miss out on some of the equipment such as the 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls offered on the petrol model.

Currently, a dual-tone black-and-white Creta is available as the '1st anniversary edition'. Also based on the same SX+ trim, with near identical equipment on offer, this version is likely to be discontinued with the introduction of the new dual-tone model.
 

