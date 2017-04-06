Hyundai Creta E+ diesel, SX+ dual-tone launched

The Creta's 7.0-inch AVN system now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink Connectivity.

2
photos
Apr 6, 2017

As per our previous reports, Hyundai has updated the Creta with more equipment, a new diesel and a dual-tone variant.

The updated Creta is offered with a dual-tone red and black or a white and black exterior colour option available only on the SX+ trim level. As with the standard SX+ trim, the dual-tone variant is powered by either a 1.6-litre petrol or a diesel engine, though unlike the former there is no automatic gearbox option.

The dual-tone Creta also gets an all-black interior with red inserts and offers added equipment such as 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (previously offered only on the SX+ automatic and SX (O). The dual-tone SX+ Creta is priced at Rs 12.35 lakh for the petrol and Rs 13.88 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from introducing the new variant, Hyundai has updated the SUV's 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto MirrorLink connectivity, and an Arkamys Sound Mood system across the relevant variants.

Another interesting update is that the old 1.4-litre diesel E variant makes way for a new E+ diesel. The E+ diesel though misses out on some of the equipment such as the 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (getting a 2-din analogue system instead), Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls offered on the equivalent petrol model. The E+ diesel variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (all-India, ex-showroom).

The Creta has long been one of the most popular SUVs in the segment and rivals the likes of the Renault Duster, Maruti S-cross and the recently updated Nissan Terrano.

