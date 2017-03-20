Honda WR-V vs rivals: Specifications comparison

The WR-V is the latest car to join the niche cross-hatch segment. How does it stack up against its rivals?

1
photo
Honda WR-V vs rivals: Specifications comparison
Mar 20, 2017

Cross-hatches haven’t really caught on in India but that has not stopped Honda from launching one. The WR-V is based on the Jazz but with a majorly reworked exterior and some technical changes as well. Compared to the Jazz, the nose is a bit more upright, there is added side cladding, and the ground clearance is increased for an SUV appeal. 

It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai i20 Active and the Fiat Urban Cross. We’ve compiled a specification comparison below to see where it stands with the rivals.

Dimensions

The WR-V clearly enjoys a height advantage, which will work in its favour when it comes to the SUV look. However, the i20 Active is wider and boasts the maximum wheelbase, which might indicate that it is the roomiest of the lot. However, actual judgments on interior space will have to wait until a back-to-back test. In terms of wheel size, the WR-V matches the Urban Cross with largest diameter (16-inch) rims but the tyre width is narrower. 

Dimensions
Honda WR-VHyundai i20 ActiveFiat Urban Cross
Length3999mm3995mm3989mm
Width1734mm1760mm1706mm
Height1601mm1555mm1542mm
Wheelbase2555mm2570mm2510mm
Wheel size195/60 R16185/65 R15205/55 R16

Honda WR-V vs rivals: Specifications comparison
