Honda WR-V vs rivals: Specifications comparison

The WR-V is the latest car to join the niche cross-hatch segment. How does it stack up against its rivals?

Cross-hatches haven’t really caught on in India but that has not stopped Honda from launching one. The WR-V is based on the Jazz but with a majorly reworked exterior and some technical changes as well. Compared to the Jazz, the nose is a bit more upright, there is added side cladding, and the ground clearance is increased for an SUV appeal.

It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai i20 Active and the Fiat Urban Cross. We’ve compiled a specification comparison below to see where it stands with the rivals.

Dimensions

The WR-V clearly enjoys a height advantage, which will work in its favour when it comes to the SUV look. However, the i20 Active is wider and boasts the maximum wheelbase, which might indicate that it is the roomiest of the lot. However, actual judgments on interior space will have to wait until a back-to-back test. In terms of wheel size, the WR-V matches the Urban Cross with largest diameter (16-inch) rims but the tyre width is narrower.

Dimensions Honda WR-V Hyundai i20 Active Fiat Urban Cross Length 3999mm 3995mm 3989mm Width 1734mm 1760mm 1706mm Height 1601mm 1555mm 1542mm Wheelbase 2555mm 2570mm 2510mm Wheel size 195/60 R16 185/65 R15 205/55 R16

