Honda WR-V to get more powerful 1.5-litre petrol

Honda WR-V is likely to come with the City's 118hp 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Honda WR-V to get more powerful 1.5-litre petrol
Mar 30, 2017

Honda’s recently launched WR-V is powered by two engine options, a 90hp, 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine and a 100hp, 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel. While sufficient, both engines do not display overtly sporty natures. Thus, with an eye on enthusiasts, Honda has likely begun work on a more powerful version of its WR-V cross-hatch and powering it will be its 118hp, 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine from the City.

The current lack of an automatic in the WR-V’s line-up can be fulfilled too by mating this engine to Honda’s 7-step CVT transmission which comes with the sporty steering wheel and mounted paddleshifters that offer a more involving drive. What makes this possible is the fact that the Jazz, City and the WR-V are all based on Honda’s global small car platform and hence can easily share their powertrains.

With the addition of this new engine, the WR-V variant will be endowed with a power-to-weight ratio exceeding 100hp per tonne and this will definitely translate into much sportier performance. This 1.5-litre i-VTEC powered WR-V cross-hatch will have direct competitors in the Abarth-powered Avventura/Urban Cross twins and Ford 1.0 Ecoboost EcoSport. But additionally, the WR-V could also act as Honda’s alternative to the emerging hot-hatch segment that currently includes the VW Polo GT, Abarth Punto and the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS.

