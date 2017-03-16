Honda WR-V price, variants explained

The Honda WR-V is available in two variants but gets no automatic gearbox option.

Honda has launched the new WR-V at a starting price of Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the Jazz, the WR-V is longer, wider and taller than the hatchback and also gets a higher ground clearance to go with its crossover looks. The wheelbase too has been stretched from that of the Jazz.

In terms of styling, the WR-V moves away from the hatchback looks and sports a more upright front with a more prominent grille, new headlamps and SUV styling cues such as a skid plate element and body cladding. From the sides, there is little to set it apart from the standard hatchback, save for the new design wheels, raised ground clearance and body cladding. At the rear, the looks are completed by a revised tailgate, reshaped tail-lamps and a reworked bumper. The cabin, though, is quite familiar to the Jazz but with a few tweaks such as revised seat fabric and a little more kit.

The WR-V is available in two trim levels, with both available with either Honda’s 90hp 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol motor or the 100hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor uses a five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel is offered with a six-speed unit. An automatic gearbox option is not available. Honda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 17.5kpl for the petrol WR-V while the diesel is rated to return 25.5kpl.

Here is a look at some of the kit available in each trim level:

Honda WR-V S (Petrol M/T: Rs 7.75 lakh; Diesel M/T: Rs 8.79 lakh)

LED daytime running lamps

Driver seat height adjust

Audio system with aux and Bluetooth connectivity

Steering-mounted controls

Manual AC

Remote and central locking

Electric adjust wing mirrors

Tilt and telescopic adjust steering

Dual front airbags

ABS

Honda WR-V VX (Petrol M/T: Rs 8.99 lakh; Diesel M/T: Rs 9.99 lakh)

Electric sunroof

Fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Rear washer and wiper

Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, voice command and MirrorLink connectivity

Auto climate control

Keyless entry and go (Diesel only)

Cruise control (Diesel only)

Electric retract wing mirrors

Reverse camera

Unlike the Jazz, the WR-V does not get the ‘magic seats’ on any trim.

The WR-V marks Honda’s entry into the crossover hatchback segment where it rivals the likes of the VW Cross Polo, the Toyota Etios Cross, the Hyundai i20 Active, and the Fiat Avventura and Urban Cross.

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)

