Honda WR-V price, variants explained

The Honda WR-V is available in two variants but gets no automatic gearbox option.

1
photo
Honda WR-V price, variants explained
By Jaiveer Mehra on Mar 16, 2017

Honda has launched the new WR-V at a starting price of Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the Jazz, the WR-V is longer, wider and taller than the hatchback and also gets a higher ground clearance to go with its crossover looks. The wheelbase too has been stretched from that of the Jazz.

In terms of styling, the WR-V moves away from the hatchback looks and sports a more upright front with a more prominent grille, new headlamps and SUV styling cues such as a skid plate element and body cladding. From the sides, there is little to set it apart from the standard hatchback, save for the new design wheels, raised ground clearance and body cladding. At the rear, the looks are completed by a revised tailgate, reshaped tail-lamps and a reworked bumper. The cabin, though, is quite familiar to the Jazz but with a few tweaks such as revised seat fabric and a little more kit.

The WR-V is available in two trim levels, with both available with either Honda’s 90hp 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol motor or the 100hp 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor uses a five-speed manual gearbox while the diesel is offered with a six-speed unit. An automatic gearbox option is not available. Honda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 17.5kpl for the petrol WR-V while the diesel is rated to return 25.5kpl.

Here is a look at some of the kit available in each trim level:

Honda WR-V S (Petrol M/T: Rs 7.75 lakh; Diesel M/T: Rs 8.79 lakh)

  • LED daytime running lamps
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Audio system with aux and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Manual AC
  • Remote and central locking
  • Electric adjust wing mirrors
  • Tilt and telescopic adjust steering
  • Dual front airbags
  • ABS

Honda WR-V VX (Petrol M/T: Rs 8.99 lakh; Diesel M/T: Rs 9.99 lakh)

  • Electric sunroof
  • Fog lamps
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Rear washer and wiper
  • Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, voice command and MirrorLink connectivity
  • Auto climate control
  • Keyless entry and go (Diesel only)
  • Cruise control (Diesel only)
  • Electric retract wing mirrors
  • Reverse camera

Unlike the Jazz, the WR-V does not get the ‘magic seats’ on any trim.

The WR-V marks Honda’s entry into the crossover hatchback segment where it rivals the likes of the VW Cross Polo, the Toyota Etios Cross, the Hyundai i20 Active, and the Fiat Avventura and Urban Cross.

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda wrv
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Honda WR-V price, variants explained
The Honda WR-V is available in two variants but gets no automatic gearbox...
24 minutes ago   1 picture
French authorities accuse Renault of emissions test cheating
France’s consumer protection agency DGCCRF has accused the carmaker of...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Honda WR-V launched at Rs 7.75 lakh
The Jazz-based WR-V gets significant styling changes, revised suspension and...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Toyota Corolla Altis facelift price, variants explained
The refreshed Corolla Altis is available in three petrol and two diesel...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Land Rover Discovery Sport with 2.0 Ingenium now on sale
The 2017 Discovery Sport range now comes with two diesel and a petrol engine...
4 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 1681

Vote now
View previous Polls »