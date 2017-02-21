Honda WR-V India launch on March 16, 2017

With the launch of the City facelift behind it, Honda is now gearing up for the launch of it’s second new product for the year, the WR-V. The India-spec model has already been spied undisguised in the country with models already on their way to dealerships.

With a launch set to take place soon, we take a look at what you can expect from Honda’s latest Jazz-based crossover.

1. It is based on the Honda Jazz:

The Honda WR-V is a crossover vehicle based on the Jazz hatchback. As such, it shares several things with the Jazz, including the drivetrain, platform, certain body panels as well as interior bits.

2. It doesn't look anything like the Jazz though:

It might be based on the Jazz, but it will be difficult to point that out by just looking at it. The fascia is unlike the Jazz’s, with different headlights and a new, aggressively styled, muscular bumper. In profile, it shares fenders and the doors with the Jazz, but features body cladding for a beefier look. Round the back too, the WR-V is heavily differentiated from the Jazz by a different tailgate and bumper.

3. It will share drivetrains with the Jazz:

The WR-V will get the same engine and gearbox options as the Jazz. These include a 90hp 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol mated to a five-speed manual or CVT gearbox and a 100hp 1.5-litre Earth Dreams i-DTEC diesel mated to a six-speed manual.

4. It will also share interior bits with the Jazz:

As per pictures of the car leaked online, the car shares much of its interior with the regular Jazz but with a new touchscreen infotainment system taking centre place on the dashboard and revised seat upholstery. The car will also get more equipment such as LED daytime running lamps and diamond cut alloy wheels. Interestingly, the car may also get a sunroof.

5. Expect an India launch in March 2017:

Unveiled early November 2016 at the Sao Paolo motor show, the WR-V is expected to launch in India on March 16, 2017. It will be positioned slightly above the Jazz, and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai i20 Active and the Fiat Avventura, as well as compact SUVs like the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.

Spy pic source

