Honda to hike prices by up to Rs 10,000

Price hike to be effective on models from April 2017; WR-V to not be affected.

Honda Cars India has announced that it will hike prices of its range by up to Rs 10,000.

The hike in prices will come into effect from the first week of April and is expected to affect all Honda cars save for the recently launched WR-V cross hatchback.

Honda has attributed the hike in pricing to rising input and freight costs with company senior VP of Sales and Marketing Jnaneswar Sen saying “Due to the increase in freight charges and input costs, we are forced to consider increasing the car prices for most of our models. The increased price will be effective from first week of April 2017."

This will be Honda’s second hike in pricing in 2017 with the automaker previously having hiked prices of its models in January.

