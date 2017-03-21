Honda to hike prices by up to Rs 10,000

Price hike to be effective on models from April 2017; WR-V to not be affected.

1
photo
Honda to hike prices by up to Rs 10,000
Mar 21, 2017

Honda Cars India has announced that it will hike prices of its range by up to Rs 10,000.

The hike in prices will come into effect from the first week of April and is expected to affect all Honda cars save for the recently launched WR-V cross hatchback.

Honda has attributed the hike in pricing to rising input and freight costs with company senior VP of Sales and Marketing  Jnaneswar Sen saying “Due to the increase in freight charges and input costs, we are forced to consider increasing the car prices for most of our models.  The increased price will be effective from first week of April 2017."

This will be Honda’s second hike in pricing in 2017 with the automaker previously having hiked prices of its models in January.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda cars india, honda price hike
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Honda to hike prices by up to Rs 10,000
Price hike to be effective on models from April 2017; WR-V to not be affected.
27 minutes ago   1 picture
Jaguar F-Type GT4 racer in the works
The model could be the first GT competition car to be created in-house by...
1 hour ago   1 picture
New car launches around the corner
Here's a look at some of the new car launches and unveilings in the coming...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Aravind and Metge to lead TVS charge in Indian Baja
Other big names set to take part in the Indian Baja 2017 include...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Mercedes S-class facelift to get autonomous tech
The new driver assistance systems make use of digital mapping data;...
6 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  17%
TOTAL VOTES: 2021

Vote now
View previous Polls »