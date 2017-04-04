Honda Jazz facelift begins testing

Model spotted testing on international roads comes with minor cosmetic updates.

3
photos
Honda Jazz facelift begins testing
Apr 4, 2017

Honda has started testing the facelifted Jazz for international markets, as evident from pictures of the premium hatchback’s test mule that have surfaced online.

As per those images, the facelifted Jazz or Fit (as it’s called in some markets) gets only a few cosmetic updates such as a new single slat grille, revised bumpers, and tweaks to the headlamps and tail-lamps, with the former being LED units on the test mule. The majority of the changes though seem to be focused on the front fascia with styling more in line with the recently-launched Honda City facelift.

While the Jazz could receive a facelift in international markets as early as the end of this year, the India-spec car is yet to complete its second year of sale. So a facelift here could still be some time away.

Though, when the model does receive a facelift, we could see similar changes to its exterior as on the international model, along with more equipment to impart a better sense of value. With the facelift, Honda could also look to improve some of the hatchback’s shortcomings such as the diesel model’s refinement levels.

Mechanically though, the facelifted hatchback is expected to carry forward the existing engines in the Indian market.

Image source

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda jazz, honda jazz facelift
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Mahindra Scorpio Adventure edition launched at Rs 13.10 lakh
Special-edition Scorpio based on top S10 trim; available in 2WD and 4WD.
33 minutes ago   1 picture
Honda Jazz facelift begins testing
Model spotted testing on international roads comes with minor cosmetic updates.
1 hour ago   3 pictures
F1: Giovinazzi replaces Wehrlein for 2017 Chinese GP
Sauber anticipates Wehrlein might have to wait until the Russian GP to make...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Honda Navi Chrome and Adventure edition first look
Two special editions join Honda's Navi range offering loads of style and...
2 hours ago   11 pictures
Honda 2-wheeler sales cross 5 million in 2016-17
Globally, HMSI first 100 percent Honda subsidiary to achieve feat in single...
4 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  68%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  16%
TOTAL VOTES: 2824

Vote now
View previous Polls »