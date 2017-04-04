Honda Jazz facelift begins testing

Model spotted testing on international roads comes with minor cosmetic updates.

Share Tweet 358 views

Honda has started testing the facelifted Jazz for international markets, as evident from pictures of the premium hatchback’s test mule that have surfaced online.

As per those images, the facelifted Jazz or Fit (as it’s called in some markets) gets only a few cosmetic updates such as a new single slat grille, revised bumpers, and tweaks to the headlamps and tail-lamps, with the former being LED units on the test mule. The majority of the changes though seem to be focused on the front fascia with styling more in line with the recently-launched Honda City facelift.

While the Jazz could receive a facelift in international markets as early as the end of this year, the India-spec car is yet to complete its second year of sale. So a facelift here could still be some time away.

Though, when the model does receive a facelift, we could see similar changes to its exterior as on the international model, along with more equipment to impart a better sense of value. With the facelift, Honda could also look to improve some of the hatchback’s shortcomings such as the diesel model’s refinement levels.

Mechanically though, the facelifted hatchback is expected to carry forward the existing engines in the Indian market.

Image source

Share Tweet 358 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus