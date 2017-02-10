Honda City facelift variants and features explained

Facelifted Honda City is expected to be available in five trim levels; engines to carry forward unchanged; launch on February 14.

4
photos
Honda City facelift variants and features explained
By Jaiveer Mehra on Feb 10, 2017

Just days prior to the launch of the facelifted Honda City, we have received details of the car’s trim levels and equipment likely to be offered. Set to launch on February 14, the updated City gets revised styling with a new-design grille and bumper up front, tweaked light clusters, new design alloy wheels on the top trim, and a revised cabin as well.

We reported earlier that the updated City will get a new top-spec ZX variant while the base S trim is expected to carry forward as the new entry-level model. The current entry level E and top VX(O) trims are likely to be discontinued. Interestingly, the base S trim is likely to be petrol-only while the top ZX trim – available with a petrol and diesel engine option – will not be offered as a petrol manual.

Under the hood, the facelifted City will carry forward using the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and i-DTEC diesel engines, with the former offered with a manual and CVT gearbox and the latter with a manual gearbox only.

In terms of equipment, dual airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounting points are expected to be offered as standard equipment across all variants.

In addition to the above safety systems, the Honda City's base S trim is likely to get:

  • LED daytime running lamps
  • Integrated audio system with USB, Bluetooth and aux connectivity
  • Keyless entry
  • Electric adjust wing mirrors

The 2017 Honda City SV is expected to add in:

  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Auto climate control
  • Cruise control

The new Honda City V trim furthermore is expected to get:

  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Touchscreen infotainment system
  • Push-button start
  • CVT gearbox option for the petrol motor

 

What's in this issue?

