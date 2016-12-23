Honda City facelift teased ahead of unveil

2017 Honda City will get Civic-like front styling along with more equipment like LED lamps and an upgraded infotainment system.

Honda has released a first set of teasers of the refreshed City sedan that is set to hit showrooms soon. The current-gen Honda City was launched in 2013. The teaser images have been released for the Thai-spec car which will hit showrooms there next month. India-spec City is likely to see a market launch sometime thereafter.

As seen from the teaser images, the 2017 City will get a more Civic-like nose and chin. The headlight inserts will be reprofiled and will come with projector units. Higher variants will get LED headlamps. There is a chrome strip that runs across the grille and on to the headlamps, just like the one seen on the Civic. The front bumper gets a more prominent air dam and fog-lamp enclosures. Moving on to the back, the bumper will see slight changes and the tail lamps getting minor tweaks along with prominent LED inserts that mimic Honda’s latest design language. The side profile of the updated City is likely to remain the same, with new-look alloy wheels on the higher variants.

The refreshed City will use the same set of engines that run in India -- a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

The updated Honda City will also get an all-new infotainment system with Android auto and a mobile mirroring app. This system is being co-developed with Blaupunkt and will also feature Indian-accent based voice guidance for navigation system. Top-spec cars will get six airbags as standard along with leather seats and a soft touch dashboard.

Overall, this mid-cycle update will make the City more competitive to the likes of the heavily updated Skoda Rapid, Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento sedans.

