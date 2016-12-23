Honda City facelift teased ahead of unveil

2017 Honda City will get Civic-like front styling along with more equipment like LED lamps and an upgraded infotainment system.

1
photo
Honda City facelift teased ahead of unveil
By Akbar Merchant on Dec 23, 2016
Honda has released a first set of teasers of the refreshed City sedan that is set to hit showrooms soon. The current-gen Honda City was launched in 2013. The teaser images have been released for the Thai-spec car which will hit showrooms there next month. India-spec City is likely to see a market launch sometime thereafter. 
 
As seen from the teaser images, the 2017 City will get a more Civic-like nose and chin. The headlight inserts will be reprofiled and will come with projector units. Higher variants will get LED headlamps. There is a chrome strip that runs across the grille and on to the headlamps, just like the one seen on the Civic. The front bumper gets a more prominent air dam and fog-lamp enclosures. Moving on to the back, the bumper will see slight changes and the tail lamps getting minor tweaks along with prominent LED inserts that mimic Honda’s latest design language. The side profile of the updated City is likely to remain the same, with new-look alloy wheels on the higher variants.
 
The refreshed City will use the same set of engines that run in India -- a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.
 
The updated Honda City will also get an all-new infotainment system with Android auto and a mobile mirroring app. This system is being co-developed with Blaupunkt and will also feature Indian-accent based voice guidance for navigation system. Top-spec cars will get six airbags as standard along with leather seats and a soft touch dashboard. 
 
Overall, this mid-cycle update will make the City more competitive to the likes of the heavily updated Skoda Rapid, Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento sedans.
 
View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  city, facelift
We bring you drives of the Maruti Ignis, the Skoda Kodiaq, the new 5-series and take you on a trip from India to Paris in a Renault Kwid. All that and lots more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Honda City facelift teased ahead of unveil
2017 Honda City will get Civic-like front styling along with more equipment...
9 minutes ago   1 picture
Porsche aims for new buyers with Macan
Duty structures help price 2.0L petrol SUV Rs 30 lakh lower than Macan S...
43 minutes ago   1 picture
Volkswagen Tiguan SUV spied testing
The Tiguan is one of the three new VW models lined up for India; is likely...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Honda achieves global production milestone
Honda crosses the 100 million-unit cumulative production milestone 53 years...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Bajaj Dominar 400 or Mahindra Mojo: Specifications comparison
These are two motorcycles built with the same purpose in mind. So let's...
2 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 209 | Autocar India: January 2017

We bring you drives of the Maruti Ignis, the Skoda Kodiaq, the new 5-series and take you on a trip from India to Paris in a Renault Kwid. All that and lots more inside!
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Which one of these bikes would you choose?



or View results
. Mahindra Mojo
  6%
 
Bajaj Dominar 400
  56%
 
Royal Enfield Himalayan
  38%
TOTAL VOTES: 265

Vote now
View previous Polls »