Honda City facelift India launch on February 14, 2017

Refreshed Honda City to get styling tweaks and a new top-spec ZX trim. Bookings open.

Honda City facelift.

Honda will launch the refreshed City sedan in the Indian market on February 14, 2017. The carmaker has started accepting bookings for the updated sedan with the booking amount set at Rs 21,000.

The Honda City had long been the best seller in the segment, though in recent months the Maruti Ciaz has risen to the challenge, outselling the City in certain months last year. And with rivals such as Skoda having recently given the Rapid a facelift, and Volkswagen’s near constant updates to the Vento, Honda looks to refresh interest in the City with a facelifted model. Here’s what you can expect from the updated Honda City in India.

1. It sports cosmetic changes:

The updated City’s front now gets a Civic-like nose and chin, along with a chrome band running across the grille and spilling over the headlights on both sides. The headlights' shape has been mildly tweaked and now houses LED daytime running lamps. The front bumper has been restyled as well, with more prominent divisions for the front air dam and fog lamp housings. At the rear it gets the addition of a tailgate-mounted spoiler, along with reprofiled tail-lamps with LED inserts. Spy shots of the car in India also point towards a new set of alloy wheels on the top trim.

2. No mechanical changes are expected:

The facelift is unlikely to feature any mechanical changes for India. It will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines for now. The new City though will get a revised suspension and will sit 10mm higher than the current car.

3. Equipment upgrades in the pipeline:

A major equipment upgrade will be the new infotainment system with Android Auto and a mobile mirror feature. This system is being co-developed with Blaupunkt. Top-spec cars will get six airbags as standard, along with leather seats and a soft-touch dashboard.

4. Revival of City ZX

Interestingly, with the launch of the facelifted City in India, Honda will be reviving the ‘City ZX’ badge that was previously seen on the facelift of the Indian second-gen Honda City (fourth-gen internationally).

Honda City facelift image gallery

