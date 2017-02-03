Honda City facelift India launch on February 14, 2017

Refreshed Honda City to get styling tweaks and a new top-spec ZX trim. Bookings open.

4
photos
Honda City facelift India launch on February 14, 2017

Honda City facelift.

Honda City facelift.
Feb 3, 2017

Honda will launch the refreshed City sedan in the Indian market on February 14, 2017. The carmaker has started accepting bookings for the updated sedan with the booking amount set at Rs 21,000. 

The Honda City had long been the best seller in the segment, though in recent months the Maruti Ciaz has risen to the challenge, outselling the City in certain months last year. And with rivals such as Skoda having recently given the Rapid a facelift, and Volkswagen’s near constant updates to the Vento, Honda looks to refresh interest in the City with a facelifted model. Here’s what you can expect from the updated Honda City in India.

1. It sports cosmetic changes:
The updated City’s front now gets a Civic-like nose and chin, along with a chrome band running across the grille and spilling over the headlights on both sides. The headlights' shape has been mildly tweaked and now houses LED daytime running lamps. The front bumper has been restyled as well, with more prominent divisions for the front air dam and fog lamp housings. At the rear it gets the addition of a tailgate-mounted spoiler, along with reprofiled tail-lamps with LED inserts. Spy shots of the car in India also point towards a new set of alloy wheels on the top trim.

2. No mechanical changes are expected:
The facelift is unlikely to feature any mechanical changes for India. It will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines for now. The new City though will get a revised suspension and will sit 10mm higher than the current car.

3. Equipment upgrades in the pipeline:
A major equipment upgrade will be the new infotainment system with Android Auto and a mobile mirror feature. This system is being co-developed with Blaupunkt. Top-spec cars will get six airbags as standard, along with leather seats and a soft-touch dashboard.

4. Revival of City ZX
Interestingly, with the launch of the facelifted City in India, Honda will be reviving the ‘City ZX’ badge that was previously seen on the facelift of the Indian second-gen Honda City (fourth-gen internationally).

Honda City facelift image gallery

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda, city, facelift
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Honda City facelift.
Trending Now
Latest News
India-spec 2017 Mercedes E-class LWB details revealed
We bring you exclusive details of features and specifications of the...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Honda, GM to develop hydrogen fuel cell technology
A new company called Fuel Cell System Manufacturing to be launched soon;...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Honda City facelift India launch on February 14, 2017
Refreshed Honda City to get styling tweaks and a new top-spec ZX trim....
4 hours ago   4 pictures
World Car of the Year 2017 finalists announced
Seven SUV/Crossovers make it to the top ten; India to get seven cars from...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Euro NCAP commemorates 20 years of crash testing
Over the past two decades Euro NCAP has spent over 160 million euros to make...
6 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  24%
 
Sometimes
  24%
 
Never
  52%
TOTAL VOTES: 1216

Vote now
View previous Polls »