Honda Aviator BS-IV launched at Rs 52,077

The 2017 Honda Aviator is BS-IV compliant and gets automatic headlamp on; comes with a disc brake variant.

1
photo
By Siddhant Ghalla on Mar 22, 2017

Honda has launched the 2017 BS-IV compliant Aviator at a starting price of Rs 52,077 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The only other change, apart from BS-IV compliance, is the inclusion of the automatic headlamp on feature.

The Aviator is a slightly more premium scooter as compared to Honda’s uber-popular Activa. While powered by the same 110cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine as the Activa, the Aviator is slightly longer and taller, and features an (optional) front disc brake, larger 12-inch front wheel and a better telescopic front suspension when compared to the Activa’s spring-loaded hydraulic type. The Aviator also features under-seat mobile charging.

The entry-level drum brake variant will cost Rs 52,077, the drum alloy variant Rs 54,022 and the top-of-the-line disc brake variant Rs 56,454 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available in four colours – red, white, black and matte silver. 

