Honda and Hitachi create joint venture for electric car motors

The two companies combined will invest Rs 260 crore in the Japan-based venture which is set to be established in July

1
photo
Honda and Hitachi create joint venture for electric car motors

Honda introduced its first hybrid car, the Insight, in 1999.

Feb 12, 2017

Honda and Hitachi have agreed to a deal in principle to develop, manufacture and sell electric car motors.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Japan-based venture and are set to finalise a definitive deal next month pledging to invest a combined total of around Rs 260 crore.

Honda will continue to use its own motors, which it currently manufactures in Japan, as well as motors from this new venture. Hitachi already provides parts for Honda and counts Renault, Nissan, Toyota, VW and Ford among its clients. Hitachi Automotive Systems has been selling motors for electric vehicles since 1999. Once the deal is formally agreed, the companies will set up manufacturing and sales functions in the US and China.

A name is still to be decided for this new company but a planned date of establishment has been slated for July 2017. Five billion yen (around Rs 260 crore) is being invested in the venture and the investment split is 51 percent for Hitachi Automotive Systems, and 49 percent for Honda.

Honda now does not have a fully electric car in its line-up, but the hydrogen-powered FCV Clarity could still reach the UK. It has also pledged to release a hybrid model in 2018 along with more plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles by 2020.

The news follows an announcement last week that Honda will partner with General Motors to produce hydrogen fuel cell power systems. A definitive agreement of this electric motor company deal is due to be signed at the end of March.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  honda ev
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Honda introduced its first hybrid car, the Insight, in 1999.
Trending Now
Latest News
Honda and Hitachi create joint venture for electric car motors
The two companies combined will invest Rs 260 crore in the Japan-based...
31 minutes ago   1 picture
Citroën C-Aircross concept revealed
The concept adopts more of an SUV shape; production model set to rival the...
4 hours ago   3 pictures
Ford plans to double its US SUV line-up by 2020
The line-up will include five new models including the made-in-India...
20 hours ago   1 picture
Hindustan Motors sells iconic Ambassador brand to Peugeot-Citroën
Deal of Rs 80 crore part of a joint venture agreement between PSA Group and...
21 hours ago   1 picture
Porsche Macan facelift to use new turbocharged V6 engines
Jointly developed with Audi, the new engines will replace the existing...
1 day ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  22%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  53%
TOTAL VOTES: 1676

Vote now
View previous Polls »