Honda Africa Twin to launch in July 2017

Honda’s popular adventure tourer will be available with only dual-clutch automatic transmission at an expected ex-showroom price of Rs 13.8 lakh.

Autocar India has received news that the Honda Africa Twin adventure motorcycle will be launched in India in July 2017. However, we are told that only the automatic DCT (dual-clutch transmission) variant will be sold here. While Honda was not forthcoming on the pricing, a source has hinted towards an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.8 lakh. The bike was supposed to be launched in India much earlier, but faced a delay because of an earthquake near Honda’s Hamamatsu plant where the assembly kits for the Africa Twin are developed.

According to YS Guleria, vice-president of sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), “Our plan to launch the Africa Twin is very much as per schedule. We plan to introduce it with the six-speed DCT tentatively in July.”

The CRF1000L Africa Twin was first displayed in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, when HMSI announced its decision to bring the adventure tourer into the country and sell it as a CKD to keep prices competitive. In July 2016, Autocar Professional, our sister publication, confirmed that the bike will be assembled at HMSI’s Manesar plant and will hit showrooms mid-2017.

The Africa Twin is powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine and comes with two transmission options globally – a six-speed manual and a six-speed DCT. Renowned for its off-roading prowess, the Africa Twin is built on a semi-double cradle-type frame using high-tensile steel, has high ground clearance with a low seat height option and a long 62-inch wheelbase. The electronics primarily include switchable anti-lock braking system and an advanced traction control system that comes with three modes.

The Africa Twin will be HMSI’s second model in the premium motorcycle class that will see local assembly operations. With Honda opting for CKD operations of its popular adventure touring model in India, it is clearly understood that the company acknowledges the rising trend of such motorcycles in our evolving market.

