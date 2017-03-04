Honda Activa 4G BS-IV launched at Rs 50,730

The 4th-generation 110cc scooter is badged Activa 4G and Rs 2000 costlier than 3G.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched a Bharat Stage IV-compliant version of its 110cc Activa scooter today. India’s best-selling scooter model, which also gets automatic headlamp on feature under the upcoming safety mandate, now becomes the fourth-generation model, christened as the Honda Activa 4G.

The new Honda Activa 4G bears a sticker price of Rs 50,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is around Rs 2,000 costlier than the Activa 3G launched in February 2015.

The Honda Activa brand, which dominates the Indian scooter space and has helped HMSI command a market share of nearly 58 percent, was also India’s best-selling two-wheeler for 10 out of 12 months in CY2016.

In HMSI’s official communication, Y S Guleria, senior vice-president (sales & marketing), said, “The Activa is the first automatic scooter to become not only India’s but also the world’s number one selling two-wheeler in 2016. The fourth-gen BS IV-compliant Activa 4G gets added convenience of mobile charging socket and new colours.”

According to the press information released today, the new Activa 4G will now come in new shades of matte silver and grey, in addition to the existing options of blue, red, black, white and brown. HMSI also becomes the second two-wheeler manufacturing company in India, after Bajaj Auto, to begin the production of BS IV-only models, ahead of the government-notified deadline of April 1, 2017. It plans to produce BS IV-only two-wheelers from March 1, 2017.

