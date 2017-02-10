Honda Activa 125 BS-IV launched at Rs 56,954

The scooter continues to be powered by Honda’s 125cc, HET engine; gets Automatic Headlamp On (AHO).

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new Activa 125, which meets Bharat Stage-IV emission norms and also gets Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) feature.

While the standard model with Combined Braking System (CBS) is priced at Rs 56,954, the alloy drum-fitted Activa 125 costs Rs 58,900 and the alloy disc variant Rs 61,362 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity from April 1, 2018.

According to Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior VP, HMSI, “The Activa 125 is the No. 1 selling 125cc automatic scooter in India with over 6,00,000 customers and counting. It is now the first automatic scooter in India to meet both the AHO and BS-IV norms.”

The Activa 125 continues to be powered by the 125cc Honda Eco Technology (HET) engine which develops 8.63hp at 6,500rpm and torque of 10.54Nm at 5,000rpm.

