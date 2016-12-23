Honda achieves global production milestone

Honda crosses the 100 million-unit cumulative production milestone 53 years after production of its first model, the T360 mini-truck, started in 1963

The Jazz production line at Honda Cars India's plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

Honda Motor Co has announced that the company has reached the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global automobile production.

Honda began automobile production in 1963 with the production of the T360 mini-truck and the S500 sports car. A year later, it employed all of the company’s production technologies and know-how and constructed the first Honda plant dedicated to automobile production in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. The new plant began production of a further model, the iconic S600 roadster.

Since that time, Honda has increased its annual production volume, enhancing its line up and exporting the brand to an ever wider range of countries. Honda’s current line-up focuses on global models such as the Jazz small hatchback, Civic family hatchback and Accord family saloon. These cars are supplemented by the HR-V and CR-V SUVs, both global best-sellers in their respective segments. As of 2016, Honda has 34 automobile production facilities on five continents including two plants in India.

Honda T360 mini-truck

In India, Honda Cars India has one plant each in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and at Tapukara in Rajasthan. The Greater Noida plant, set up in 1995, has a production capacity of 120,000 units per annum and currently produces the Brio hatchback, Mobilio MPV, Amaze and City sedans and the CR-V SUV. The Tapukara plant, set up in Febraury 2014, also has a 120,000 units per annum capacity. It currently manufactures the Jazz hatchback, City and Amaze and the BR-V SUV.

Commenting on the milestone moment, Takahiro Hachigo, president and CEO of Honda Motor, said: “Thanks to the support from our customers around the world, Honda was able to deliver 100 million automobiles. The passion of our company founder who wanted to help people in their daily lives and pursue the joy of driving has been inherited by Honda associates as the original starting point of Honda automobile manufacturing. Striving to meet the next 100 million customers, Honda will continue delivering increasingly attractive products.”

