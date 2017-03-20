Hero presents 50 scooters to Gurugram women police

Hero MotoCorp, under its 'Sakhi' project, partnered Gurugram police, presented 50 new scooters to women officers.

1
photo
Hero presents 50 scooters to Gurugram women police
By Priyadarshan Bawikar on Mar 20, 2017

Following its efforts on International Women’s Day recently when Hero MotoCorp handed over 24 two-wheelers to the Uttarakhand police for its first all-woman first responder system called “Cheetah”, the company has now presented 50 scooters to Gurugram women police offers. These scooters are part of the company’s Project Sakhi initiative aimed at the safety and security of women across the state. The vehicles come equipped with sirens, traffic lights and PA systems. The women police force will use these scooters for patrolling.

The handover ceremony was followed by a flag-off of a ‘Citizen Safety Bike Rally’ which saw participation of 100 riders, along with the 50 officers on their new Hero scooters. Vijay Sethi, head of CSR at Hero MotoCorp, handed over the bikes to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram. Speaking at the event, Sethi said, “Two key areas of focus for Hero have been promoting road safety and women empowerment. We have a variety of programmes running at national and regional levels and some of them are in association with the local police. We already have a strong partnership with the Haryana police through various initiatives and I'm confident that this new initiative will allow our joint efforts to bring about effective changes.”

Hero’s other efforts to help improve road safety across the country have included opening of 'Traffic Parks’ at Gurugram, Delhi, Rourkela, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Nagpur. These parks are equipped with riding simulators and serve as a venue for road safety awareness programmes which are conducted for school and college students as well as other institutions.
 

