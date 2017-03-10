Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 to launch shortly

Shares its engine with the Street 750 but with a number of changes and more torque.

In a bid to fill the gap between the Street 750 and Iron 883, Harley Davidson is planning to launch the Street Rod 750. As the number in its name suggests, the motorcycle will share its oily bits with the Street 750, but it looks sharper and will satiate the need of buyers who found the Street 750 to be a bit too bland.

The motorcycle will come with a fair bit of changes. The 749cc engine now uses twin-port fuel injection instead of single as on the Street 750, and runs a higher compression ratio (up by 1 at 12.0:1) as well. Torque will also be increased to 62Nm at 4,000rpm. Harley-Davidson, however, won't be making any changes to the gear ratios.

The riding experience will also be different thanks to a higher saddle height of 45m. What’s worth noting is that its ground clearance at 205mm is a good 60mm more than the Street 750. It will also use larger tyres in the back – 160/60 R17 instead of the Street 750's 150/70 R15. There will be a new 3.5-inch electronic speedometer and different handlebars too. Without getting too much in to the details we can tell you that this motorcycle will feel a fair bit different on the road than the Street 750.

To sum it up, the styling will be new, it will be offered with a choice of three attractive paint shades and there'll be a host of mechanical changes to the bike too. It will be priced higher than the Street 750 and we estimate it to cost Rs 60-70 thousand more.

Although, we don’t have an official launch date yet, we believe it's just around the corner.

