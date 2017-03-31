Harley-Davidson Passport to Freedom returns

Second season of the rider improvement initiative kicked off at Spice Coast Harley-Davidson, Kochi.

Harley-Davidson India had started its ‘Passport to Freedom’ initiative last year to “encourage confident riding among riders” as the company puts it. The programme, back in its second season, kicked off at Kochi and will run across cities with Harley-Davidson dealerships. This season will comprise sessions designed to inculcate better riding skills amongst owners as well as educate them about safe riding.

The sessions, which are open to all Harley-Davidson owners, include interactive sessions with motorcycle experts. A wide range of topics will be discussed such as, introducing riders to techniques which will help improve their riding skills, teach them about effective braking, how to handle bikes at slow speeds, defensive riding techniques as well as tutoring them about road signs and signals. The entire goal of this exercise is to make riders competent with all the tricks and techniques they will need when out on the road.

Speaking about the second season of Passport to Freedom, Pallavi Singh, director (Marketing), Harley-Davidson India said, “Through this programme, we want to bring more aspiring riders into the fold of riding and enhance their confidence in riding higher displacement motorcycles. As a company of passionate riders ourselves, we want to promote the sport of motorcycling and help riders ride confidently and safely.”

