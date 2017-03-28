Harley-Davidson hikes prices across India range

Prices increase by as much as 1.5 percent across Harley-Davidson models in India and will be effective from April 1.

1
photo
Harley-Davidson hikes prices across India range

Harley-Davidson Street 750.

By Siddhant Ghalla on Mar 28, 2017

Harley-Davidson India has increased prices across its range of models in India. The price increases are modest 1.5 percent at the highest and will be applicable from April 1. The company is silent on the reasons for the price hike.

Following are the new prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the Harley-Davidson India range:

Model namePrice
Street 750Rs. 4,98,000
Iron 883Rs. 8,11,000
Forty-EightRs. 9,65,000
1200 CustomRs. 9,43,000
RoadsterRs. 9,85,000
Road KingRs. 26,85,000
Street Glide SpecialRs. 31,70,000
Road Glide SpecialRs. 33,33,000
CVO LimitedRs. 51,35,000

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  harleydavidson hd, harleydavidson india
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Harley-Davidson Street 750.
Trending Now
Latest News
Harley-Davidson hikes prices across India range
Prices increase by as much as 1.5 percent across Harley-Davidson models in...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Aprilia and Vespa merchandise now on Amazon India
The popular e-commerce website will offer a wide range of Aprilia and Vespa...
1 hour ago   1 picture
Hyundai Creta to get minor tweaks and a new dual-tone variant
The new Creta variant to be based on SX+ trim; 7.0 inch infotainment system...
5 hours ago   2 pictures
Minoru Kato to succeed Keita Muramatsu as HMSI chief
Keita Muramatsu to join American Honda Co Inc as executive VP; Minoru Kato...
17 hours ago   1 picture
Triumph Bonneville Bobber launching on March 29
British marque’s modern-classic based on the Bonneville T120 to land...
19 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  17%
TOTAL VOTES: 2406

Vote now
View previous Polls »