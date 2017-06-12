Hamilton cuts Vettel's F1 lead with Canadian GP win

Hamilton led away from pole and remained unchallenged for most of the 70-lap race to cross the line 19.7 seconds clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Share Tweet 22 views

Lewis Hamilton slashed title rival Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 championship lead with a dominant victory in the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Hamilton led away from pole and remained unchallenged for most of the 70-lap race to cross the line 19.7 seconds clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo completed the podium, with Vettel recovering to fourth place having dropped to last after sustaining damage at the start

That happened when Max Verstappen made a lightning getaway from fifth, going around the outside of Vettel at the start to take second behind Hamilton.

But with Bottas simultaneously attacking Vettel on the inside, the Ferrari found itself squeezed and damaged its front wing on Verstappen's left-rear wheel.

Vettel continued initially but was soon forced to pit when part of the wing broke off, dropping him to 18th and last.

The race had been neutralised on the opening lap, when the safety car was called into action following a collision between Carlos Sainz Jr and Romain Grosjean.

Sainz appeared to move across on Grosjean on the straight after Turn 2, causing contact that pitched the Toro Rosso into a spin approaching Turn 3.

The out-of-control Sainz violently collected an innocent Felipe Massa. Both were out but unhurt, while Grosjean had to pit for a new front wing.

Hamilton held off an attack from Verstappen at the safety car restart but that challenge ended when the Red Bull driver pulled off track at Turn 2 soon afterwards with a mechanical problem, prompting a virtual safety car.

With new second-place man Bottas unable to provide a challenge to his team-mate, Hamilton was able to control the pace at the front and clinch his third win of the season and sixth in Canada.

He moved to within 12 points of championship leader Vettel as Mercedes achieved its first one-two of the season.

While the Mercedes had a serene race on a one-stop strategy, Ferrari made a mid-race switch to a two-stopper for its out-of-position drivers.

Kimi Raikkonen had dropped behind Sergio Perez's Force India when he made a mistake in the early laps.

Vettel made rapid progress through the midfielders and was closing on his team-mate into the second half of the race when their strategies changed.

Raikkonen was first to make an extra stop and initially stayed ahead of Vettel, only to run off-track at the final chicane when his car developed brake problems that left him limping to the finish.

That left Vettel clear to chase down a podium battle in which Ricciardo was hanging on ahead of the Force Indias.

Esteban Ocon was catching Perez after making a later pitstop, prompting Force India to ask them to swap places.

Perez insisted the team let them race and it proved costly as their wheel-to-wheel fight allowed Vettel to get a run and dive down the inside of Ocon into the first corner in a bold move.

While Ocon skittered over the run-off, Vettel pushed on after Perez, running off track briefly at Turns 8 and 9 but then making a pass stick at the final chicane for fourth.

Despite an angry Ocon's best efforts, Perez clung on to fifth.

Raikkonen nursed his Ferrari home in seventh, just ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Renault.

Lance Stroll scored the first points of his F1 career with ninth in front of his home crowd.

He earned that by battling through the midfield after a relatively early stop.

A late pitstop meant Fernando Alonso ran as high as fourth, despite losing ground taking to the grass to avoid the Sainz/Massa collision on lap one.

Even after being passed by Stroll's more powerful Williams, Alonso stuck with the rookie and was on course to score McLaren-Honda's first point of 2017 only to retire with an engine problem on the penultimate lap.

While Alonso climbed into the grandstand to meet fans, his retirement elevated the recovering Grosjean to the final point - just ahead of Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen, who lost ground with a penalty for overtaking Stoffel Vandoorne under VSC conditions.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat had a bizarre race - failing to get away for the formation lap, then being given a drivethrough penalty for regaining his grid slot, a further time penalty as the stewards deemed their first sanction was "incorrect" and then having a chaotic pitstop just after complaining of vibrations. He ultimately retired from last place.

RESULTS - 70 LAPS:

POS DRIVER CAR GAP 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1h33m05.154s 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 19.783s 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull/Renault 35.297s 4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 35.907s 5 Sergio Perez Force India/Mercedes 40.476s 6 Esteban Ocon Force India/Mercedes 40.716s 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 58.632s 8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1m00.374s 9 Lance Stroll Williams/Mercedes 1 Lap 10 Romain Grosjean Haas/Ferrari 1 Lap 11 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1 Lap 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1 Lap 13 Marcus Ericsson Sauber/Ferrari 1 Lap 14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren/Honda 1 Lap 15 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber/Ferrari 2 Laps 16 Fernando Alonso McLaren/Honda Engine - Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso/Renault Wheel - Max Verstappen Red Bull/Renault Battery - Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso/Renault Collision - Felipe Massa Williams/Mercedes Collision

DRIVERS' CHAMPIONSHIP:

POS DRIVER POINTS 1 Sebastian Vettel 141 2 Lewis Hamilton 129 3 Valtteri Bottas 93 4 Kimi Raikkonen 73 5 Daniel Ricciardo 67 6 Max Verstappen 45 7 Sergio Perez 44 8 Esteban Ocon 27 9 Carlos Sainz 25 10 Felipe Massa 20 11 Nico Hulkenberg 18 12 Romain Grosjean 10 13 Kevin Magnussen 5 14 Pascal Wehrlein 4 15 Daniil Kvyat 4 16 Lance Stroll 2 17 Jolyon Palmer 0 18 Marcus Ericsson 0 19 Fernando Alonso 0 20 Antonio Giovinazzi 0 21 Stoffel Vandoorne 0

CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONSHIP:

POS CONSTRUCTOR POINTS 1 Mercedes 222 2 Ferrari 214 3 Red Bull/Renault 112 4 Force India/Mercedes 71 5 Toro Rosso/Renault 29 6 Williams/Mercedes 22 7 Renault 18 8 Haas/Ferrari 15 9 Sauber/Ferrari 4 10 McLaren/Honda 0

Share Tweet 22 views



What's in this issue? We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus