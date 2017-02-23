Geneva debut for Toyota’s i-TRIL electric concept

The EV concept will showcase Toyota’s vision for urban mobility in 2030; comes with one-plus-two seating arrangement.

1
photo
Geneva debut for Toyota&#8217;s i-TRIL electric concept
Feb 23, 2017

Toyota has released a preview image of the i-TRIL electric city car concept ahead of its world debut at the upcoming Geneva motor show. The concept will showcase the company’s vision for urban mobility in 2030.

Toyota says the i-TRIL has been developed as a “viable alternative” to city cars and small hatchbacks for people who “still want to have fun when driving, even at slower, urban traffic speeds”.

The concept has a one-plus-two seating arrangement with one seat up front and two behind. Toyota says it features ‘Active Lean’ technology that is similar to the i-ROAD concept shown at Geneva in 2013. It may also get a limited top speed similar to the i-ROAD concept of around of 48kph.

In addition to the i-TRIL concept, Toyota will also be showcasing the new Yaris along with a high-performance variant of the same at the Geneva motor show.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  toyota toyota, concept toyota, itril
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Aston Martin AM-RB 001 engine details revealed
The hypercar is expected to produce 912hp from a Cosworth 6.5-litre V12...
1 minute ago   1 picture
Geneva debut for Toyota’s i-TRIL electric concept
The EV concept will showcase Toyota’s vision for urban mobility in...
1 hour ago   1 picture
New 764hp Pagani Huayra Roadster revealed
The drop-top hypercar is 80kg lighter than its coupé sibling; only 100...
14 hours ago   4 pictures
Maruti SHVS line-up crosses one lakh sales milestone
Maruti achieves the sales milestone 18 months after launching its first...
16 hours ago   1 picture
Tata Tiago petrol AMT to come in two variants
Tata is expected to offer the AMT gearbox option on the top XZ and XT trims...
16 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  20%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  55%
TOTAL VOTES: 2306

Vote now
View previous Polls »