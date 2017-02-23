Geneva debut for Toyota’s i-TRIL electric concept

The EV concept will showcase Toyota’s vision for urban mobility in 2030; comes with one-plus-two seating arrangement.

Toyota has released a preview image of the i-TRIL electric city car concept ahead of its world debut at the upcoming Geneva motor show. The concept will showcase the company’s vision for urban mobility in 2030.

Toyota says the i-TRIL has been developed as a “viable alternative” to city cars and small hatchbacks for people who “still want to have fun when driving, even at slower, urban traffic speeds”.

The concept has a one-plus-two seating arrangement with one seat up front and two behind. Toyota says it features ‘Active Lean’ technology that is similar to the i-ROAD concept shown at Geneva in 2013. It may also get a limited top speed similar to the i-ROAD concept of around of 48kph.

In addition to the i-TRIL concept, Toyota will also be showcasing the new Yaris along with a high-performance variant of the same at the Geneva motor show.

