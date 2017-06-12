Fuel prices to be revised daily from June 16

Prices to be in sync with global rates; customers can check them using the oil company's app or website.

1
photo
Fuel prices to be revised daily from June 16
By Mark Narakaden on Jun 12, 2017

Petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily across the country from June 16, 2017. On May 1, state-owned oil companies kicked off a pilot in five cities including Puducherry, Vishakapatnam, Udaipur, Jamshedpur and Chandigarh.

Fuel prices are currently revised by the state-owned oil marketing companies on the 1st and 16th of every month, depending on the movement of fuel prices in the international market, as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rate of the previous fortnight.

To ensure a smooth transition, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which own over 95 percent of the 58,000-odd petrol pumps in the country, will organise extensive training at fuel pumps across the country Oil

Indian Oil Corporation in a statement said, "This move will ensure that the benefit of even the smallest change in international oil prices can be passed down the line to the dealers and the end users."

At automated fuel stations, the prices will be automatically updated centrally with the change scheduled at 00:00 hours. Additionally, for non-automated petrol pumps, dealers will get the updated price via SMS, e-mails, mobile apps and/or websites. The same will also be available for customers via the respective oil company's phone app or website.

According to reports, the practice of revising petrol and diesel prices daily is currently followed in the US and Japan, while rates are changed weekly in Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the UK.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  fuel prices, petrol prices, diesel prices
We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of Lexus’ India cars. And there’s plenty more inside!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Fuel prices to be revised daily from June 16
Prices to be in sync with global rates; customers can check them using the...
4 minutes ago   1 picture
Triumph Street Triple S launched at Rs 8.5 lakh in India
The 2017 Street Triple S will be sold as a CKD; R and RS variants to follow...
2 hours ago   1 picture
New Volkswagen Polo global unveil on June 16, 2017
Next-gen Polo will be based on the MQB platform and will share styling bits...
3 hours ago   2 pictures
SUVs continue to lead passenger vehicle sales in May
Total PV sales up 8.63 percent; utility vehicles lead growth charge as...
3 hours ago   1 picture
All-electric Honda NSX under consideration
The next-gen NSX could use four electric motors that would be able to...
9 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Renault
Mahindra Honda
Toyota Skoda
Ford Nissan
Porsche Volvo
Fiat Chevrolet
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 214 | Autocar India: June 2017

We’ve exclusively driven the Jeep Compass in India, tell you what the all-new SsangYong Rexton is like, give our first impressions of the third-gen Maruti Dzire and have driven all of...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
Should the FCA group launch the Fiat Argo in India?


or View results
Yes, Fiat needs an infusion of new cars
  86%
 
No, they should instead discontinue the brand and focus on Jeep
  14%
TOTAL VOTES: 42

Vote now
View previous Polls »