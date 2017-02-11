Ford plans to double its US SUV line-up by 2020

The line-up will include five new models including the made-in-India Ecosport and next-gen Expedition.

2004 Ford Bronco concept.

Ford wants to double its line-up of SUVs and crossovers in the US market from 7 to 13 models by 2020 to cater to huge local demand. Out of these, three models have already been given the go-ahead for production.



In a statement, Ford vice president of US marketing, sales and service, Mark LaNeve said, “SUVs are the top-selling segment in the US. That is why we are introducing five new SUVs in the US by 2020.”



The line-up will include the next-gen 2018 Ford Expedition, new-age Bronco and the EcoSport. While the first two are expected to be manufactured in the US, the Ecosport is likely to be exported from India in early 2018. Ford also has plans to launch an electric compact crossover in the same year. Sources also suggest that two new models based on the next-gen Focus and next-gen Fiesta will make up the rest of the line-up.



The Expedition is the largest SUV in Ford’s line-up and is based on the F150 platform. The new model is expected to gain in fuel efficiency ratings thanks to its aluminium intensive construction.



The revived Bronco will be a midsize SUV positioned below the Expedition and will be built at the plant in Michigan. Ford’s chief technical officer Raj Nair stated that it will have a unique identity and not an Americanised rebadging of the existing Ford Endeavour/Everest SUV sold in the Asia-Pacific region. It is expected have a new ladder-on-frame, rear-wheel/four-wheel-drive architecture with an independent front suspension and solid rear axles.

