Force India unveils 2017 F1 challenger

The car conforms to the new aero regulations; Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will be piloting the VJM10 for the 2017 Formula 1 season.

Share Tweet 42 views

Force India has unveiled its 2017 Formula 1 car, the VJM10, at an event at the Silverstone circuit. The Mercedes-powered car will be driven by team regular Sergio Perez and former Manor driver Esteban Ocon.

As was the case with the previous three F1 cars unveiled so far this year, the VJM10 features a thumb-tip nose and a shark fin, as well as significantly different front and rear wings to meet the new aero regulations.

Force India enjoyed its strongest season to date in 2016, when it finished in fourth place in the constructors' championship with 173 points, beating the likes of Williams and McLaren.

“I'm very excited,” said Mallya as the car was unveiled. “Many commentators have said we punch well above our weight and to add to that we are world champions for the amount of money spent. It is a huge compliment; it speaks volumes for the passions, creativity and talent of my team and everyone at the factory.”

“This passion will get more intense and the passion to improve further is going to be pretty relevant in 2017,” he added.

Technical director, Andy Green, said that the scale of design change prompted by the new regulations was much higher than usual.

“Compared to previous seasons, this is as close to brand new – it is 95 percent brand new,” he said.

"The philosophy is similar but we are effectively starting from scratch. It was a jigsaw to put together but we have the basis of a car now."

Share Tweet 42 views



What's in this issue? The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus