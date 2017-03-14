Force India switches to pink livery

The switch in colour scheme is part of a new sponsorship deal with water technology specialist, BWT.

Force India has revealed a dramatic new pink colour scheme that it will race from the start of the 2017 Formula 1 season.

The switch to the pink, magenta and silver livery has come in the wake of the team signing a new sponsorship deal with water technology specialists BWT. Complementing the pink colour of the car, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon's helmets will also switch paint scheme.

Force India team boss Vijay Mallya said: “The arrival of BWT in Formula 1 is huge news and represents one of the most significant partnerships in our 10-year history. It's a sign of how far we have come as a team with our strong results and completes a solid commercial performance over the winter.”

“For 2017, our cars will sport a vibrant new colour scheme with a smart matte finish.”

“Changing the colour of our cars is an indication of the strength of this new partnership and a real statement of intent from BWT as they begin their relationship with the sport of F1.”

