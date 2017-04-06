First-gen Maruti Dzire Tour to be replaced soon

Current 2nd gen Dzire will replace the Dzire Tour; CNG option likely.

By Rayomand Buhariwalla on Apr 6, 2017

The 1st generation Dzire Tour which was on sale in the fleet and taxi market will soon be replaced by the current 2nd generation Dzire.

The new Dzire Tour will get more legroom thanks to the longer wheelbase and will offer better comfort. However, a big downer for the taxi market will be the considerably lower boot capacity down from 440 litres on the 1st gen Tour to 316 litres. This is due to the sub-four-meter class that the second generation car was engineered for, however this could translate to lower prices thanks to the lower excise rates on sub 4 meter cars.

Also, while the current car is available with only the 75hp 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine, the new Tour is likely to also be available with the 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine. Additionally, the new Tour could also be offered with a factory fitted CNG kit.

The new Tour will also have competition with Hyundai set to begin selling a basic version of the current Xcent once the new facelfited Xcent debuts later this year.

