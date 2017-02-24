Ferrari’s SF70H 2017 F1 car breaks cover

Ferrari has become the sixth Formula 1 team to unveil its new 2017 car, the SF70H.

The Scuderia chose an online launch, broadcasting live from Fiorano where its 2017 challenger will hit the track for the first time as part of a filming day. Team principal, Maurizio Arrivabene; chief technical officer, Mattia Binotto; and race drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were on stage for the presentation.

Ferrari has chosen to return to a fully red livery, ditching the additional white elements that returned for 2016. It has also changed its approach to the engine concept for 2017, using 3D printing technology for an innovative piston design, in a bid to return to winning ways after a disappointing and winless 2016 season.

The Italian team had hoped to challenge for the title last year after winning three races in 2015 to finish runner up to Mercedes. But it fell short as it struggled with setup, strategy and tyre temperatures over the course of the season and rarely managed to get the most out of its package.

It failed to win a race and was beaten to second in the Constructors' Championship by Red Bull, finishing 367 points adrift of Mercedes.

Ferrari's technical structure was tweaked mid-season as well when technical director James Allison left the team, with Binotto moving from his role as engine boss to head up the technical department.