Ferrari readying LaFerrari-based special anniversary model

Patent images show a familiar LaFerrari shape but with some futuristic styling elements; likely to use standard LaFerrari powertrain.

4
Feb 25, 2017

Newly revealed patent images indicate that Ferrari is working on a special edition model to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary this year. 

The patent images – which were filed by Ferrari on August 5, 2016, and made public on February 20, 2017 – show a familiar LaFerrari shape but with some futuristic styling elements such as thin headlights, a revised front end and larger air intakes. The name on the patent application is that of Flavio Manzoni, the head of Ferrari design and architect of the 488 and the original LaFerrari.

The new car is expected to sit alongside the special edition models already revealed to honour this landmark year for the Italian carmaker. It’s likely to use the same powertrain as the standard LaFerrari – a naturally aspirated 6.3-litre V12 engine with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined 959hp. The LaFerrari can accelerate from 0-100kph in less than 3.0sec and reach a top speed of more than 349kph.

The LaFerrari-based anniversary model would be created at Ferrari’s Special Projects division. Recently, the in-house design department created the one-off SP 275 rw competizione, which was based on the F12tdf. It has much of the same technology as the F12 it's based on, but has some revised exterior styling to set it apart, such as a tweaked front-end design.

Ferrari Special Projects had also recently unveiled the 488 Spider-based J50, which celebrated 50 years of Ferrari cars in Japan. Just 10 examples were produced, with an increased power output and targa roof.

There is no official comment from Ferrari on these new patent images.

