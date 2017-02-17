Ferrari 812 Superfast revealed

Capable of producing 800hp, the two-door model is Ferrari’s most powerful series production model yet; expected to be automaker’s final pure V12.

Ferrari has revealed its most powerful series production model yet – the 812 Superfast. The two-door model is essentially a significantly upgraded version of the F12berlinetta but it uses a larger, naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine and introduces a new chassis technology to the range.

The car’s unit is 234cc larger than that of the F12 and it produces 800hp at 8,500rpm and 719Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. This trumps even the hardcore F12tdf, which offered a maximum of 781hp and 705Nm of torque.

It is officially the most potent front-mounted engine fitted to a production car and is expected to be the marque’s final pure V12 engine, with hybrid assistance or turbocharged expected in its successor.

Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and driving the rear wheels, the powertrain is capable of accelerating the 812 Superfast from 0-100kph in 2.9sec and on to a top speed of more than 340kph. These figures are identical to the F12tdf, despite the 812 Superfast’s 110kg heavier dry weight of 1,525kg.

The 812 Superfast’s exterior design is more aggressive than the F12, with new LED lights, a new grille and more prominent aerodynamic features being the most noticeable changes. Active aerodynamic flaps are fitted at front to boost downforce or reduce drag, depending on the scenario. Inside, the car gets a more angular dash with an updated instrument cluster display.

Another significant change in the car is the addition of electric power steering. It is the first Ferrari to use such a system, and has been developed to work with Ferrari’s Slide Slip Control technology, which has proven to enhance agility in other models such as the 488 GTB.

Also new is the second generation of Virtual Short Wheelbase – an evolution of the first-gen system used on the F12tdf, it sharpens the car’s handling to give quicker steering response times.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show next month, when it will also go on sale.

Take a closer look at the 812 Superfast in our image gallery

