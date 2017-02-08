FCA likely to face prosecution in France over diesel emissions

Tests showed diesel emissions on some FCA vehicles were several times higher than regulatory limits.

FCA likely to face prosecution in France over diesel emissions
Feb 8, 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) could face prosecution in France after investigators recorded abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines.

The investigation allegedly revealed emissions from some of the manufacturer's models were several times higher than regulatory limits, and FCA has been referred for possible prosecution while investigations into other car brands continue. Both Volkswagen and Renault have previously been referred to French prosecutors.

Results from a testing programme carried out by French regulators last July showed that the Jeep Cherokee emitted eight times the NOx limit during lab tests, while the Fiat 500X emitted almost 17 times the limit in road testing, according to the report.

An FCA spokesman told Reuters that its diesels were fully compliant with applicable emissions requirements and said that while it had reservations about the tests carried out, it will cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier this year, more than 7,00,000 FCA Chrysler Automobiles cars in Europe and America were reported to be potentially fitted with emissions-cheating software, with 6,00,000 of these in Europe alone, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The US's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has publically accused FCA of using cheat software akin to that used by Volkswagen in the dieselgate emissions scandal, according to Reuters.

FCA likely to face prosecution in France over diesel emissions
