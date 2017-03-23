FADA approaches Supreme Court to allow sale of BS-III vehicles after April 1

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association feels that stopping sales will have an adverse impact on the retail business of the auto industry.

Share Tweet 53 views

National automobile dealership body Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has filed an application at the Supreme Court urging the apex court to allow the sale of BS-III vehicles in India after March 31, 2017.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, non-BS IV vehicles will not be allowed to be produced in the country. However, there's an ongoing case in the apex court over whether the new rule should be applicable for registration and sale of vehicles also. The next hearing of the case is on Friday, March 24. "Dealers are unintended victims of the legal battle, but definitely the worst affected," says Nikunj Sanghi, director – International Affairs & Global Relations, FADA. There are around 20,000 automobile sales outlets in India.

FADA, which supports the argument for taking strong steps to counter deteriorating air quality, fears that a judgement in favour of stopping registration and sale of non-BS IV vehicles from April 1 will adversely impact the retail business of the industry and will lead to major losses for players in the business, including loss of jobs. Apparently, the automotive retail and service industry employs more than twice the number of people employed by automobile manufacturers. It is learnt that FADA members will also stop placing orders for, or accepting, non-BS IV vehicles from manufacturers.



Share Tweet 53 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus