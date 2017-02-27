F1 2017: Red Bull looks to take on Mercedes with the new RB13

Red Bull Racing released a video presenting its 2017 Formula 1 challenger online.

1
photo
Feb 27, 2017
Red Bull Racing's RB13 2017 Formula 1 car became the latest new design to be revealed. Unlike the other large teams, the team eschewed a formal launch event and simply released a video presenting the car online.
 
With the new rules for this season putting extra emphasis on aerodynamics – where Red Bull’s Adrian Newey-led design team excelled during its dominant years – Red Bull has been widely tipped for a return to championship contention in 2017. The team won two races with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo last year, and is expecting further progress from engine supplier Renault too.
Ricciardo believes the regulations overhaul has already achieved one aim by making Formula 1 cars look more imposing.

"It looks quite beautiful," he said of the new Red Bull after seeing early images of it. "It definitely looks sleek.

"They look like the fastest cars in the world. That was the impression I got."
Verstappen echoed his teammate's view. "The car looks very aggressive," he said. "Hopefully when it looks that aggressive it will be fast, but we still have to wait and see."
 
