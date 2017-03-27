Ducati Diavel Diesel edition launched at Rs 19.92 lakh

Just 666 units of the limited-edition Ducati Diavel Diesel will be produced globally

Share Tweet 1,147 views

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has launched a limited-edition Diavel Diesel in India. No, not diesel-engined, but a special collaboration with the apparel brand Diesel. Priced at Rs 19.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Diavel Diesel edition is available on special order. The bike has a limited production run of just 666 units for supply globally with deliveries in India beginning in August 2017.

Unveiled at the Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2017, the Ducati Diavel Diesel is the result of a creative collaboration between the Ducati Design Center and Andrea Rosso, Diesel licensing creative director. “A perfect amalgamation of Ducati’s signature design, safety and performance and Diesel’s craftsmanship and style, the Diavel Diesel is unique in every sense” said Ducati India MD Ravi Avalur. “With our collaboration with Diesel, we’ve widened the potential interest in this limited-edition motorcycle beyond the world of motorcycle connoisseurs to fashion and design aesthetics.”

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is available on order at Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Ahmedabad. The bike is characterised by a hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding and rivets. Details like the tank cover, front cowl, and passenger saddle cover are examples of craftsmanship and style. The saddle, made of real leather, is unique to this Diavel, on which the pyramid motif is emblazoned: the three Ds of Ducati, Diavel and Diesel.

Other distinguishing features include the lateral air intake covers made of red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside. Red is also the colour of the Brembo front brake calipers, of five chain links and the LCD dashboard, which recalls vintage digital displays. The Ducati Diavel Diesel’s exhaust system is another detailed work of art, thanks to the pipes graced by black Zircotec ceramic coating and black silencers with ends machined from solid, on which the new pyramid motif appears. Its 162hp Testastretta 11deg DS engine is combined with the Ducati Safety Pack (ABS and Ducati Traction Control) and Riding Modes.

Share Tweet 1,147 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus