Ducati achieves 1,000-bike sales milestone in India

The Italian superbike maker sells 580 bikes in 2016; higher sales supported by launch of newer models.

Launched in June 2016, the 959 Panigale saw sales of around 70 units in CY2016.

Ducati India, the local arm of the Italian superbike manufacturer, has registered an 18 percent increase in sales during 2016, passing the first significant milestone of 1,000 Ducatis sold in India. This year, Ducati India plans to launch five new models.

With the addition of the new models, and a growing dealership network, the company has sold 580 motorcycles in 2016. Having expanded its network now to five dealerships, including Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad, the brand is continuing to grow.

Ravi Avalur, managing director of Ducati India said, “Our growth has confirmed Ducati’s ability to excite the Indian market. In 2017, we will have a robust network of ten dealerships across the country. The Ducatisti community is also growing with three Desmo Owners Clubs operational and two more in the pipeline. We’re looking forward to a great 2017 for Ducati.”

Ducati India has seen healthy sales across its range. The Diavel Dark and Carbon continue to be sales drivers for the Italian manufacturer, accounting for 17 percent of total sales in 2016, while the Ducati Scrambler registered a 38 percent growth over the previous year.

The popular Ducati Monster represented 19 percent of Ducati India’s sales, and high demand for the company’s 959 Panigale scored an impressive 12 percent of total sales even though deliveries only started in July 2016. The adventure touring category, with engine displacement higher than 1,000cc, grew by 127 percent in 2016 with the Ducati Multistrada 1200 accounting for a staggering 89 percent share of the category.

Higher sales in India were supported by a consistent influx of new models, including the XDiavel, Multistrada 1200 Enduro, Hyperstrada 939 and Hypermotard 939.

Globally, Ducati Motor Holding sold 55,451 motorcycles in 2016, an increase of 1.2 percent compared to 2015 (54,809).

